Above, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos staff pose for a photo with baby girl Andrea Pauline, who was the first baby born in San Marcos in 2023 on Sunday at 10:55 a.m.

New year rung in with first baby born at CHRISTUS in 2023

Tue, 01/03/2023 - 7:13pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Staff Reports
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos welcomed the first baby born at its hospital this year at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday.

CHRISTUS said baby girl Andrea Pauline was the first baby born in San Marcos at 10:55 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length. She was  delivered by Dr. Virgina Smith.

