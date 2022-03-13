The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) is in urgent need of adopters to take in dogs due to no kennel space following an influx of animals that were brought in earlier this week.

“We had 30 dogs come from one location all at one time. And so those dogs are now in our custody. And the issue that we’re having right now is that a lot of them are very, very under socialized,” said Christie Banduch, animal services manager for SMRAS.

With around 93 dog kennels total and 30 kennels per building, these recent intakes have taken up an entire kennel space.

Banduch said that due to the conditions of the recent dogs taken in, they will need some rehab and spend extra time with them.

“We need adopters to come in, adopt these guys that are ready to find home so that we have a little bit more time to spend working with these guys,” Banduch said. “You know, so because on top of these, we also have regular intakes coming in.”

While the shelter does have resources and other organizations to reach out to, sometimes it can be challenging to receive all of the assistance needed.

“The problem that we’ve been seeing here lately is that a lot of the rescue groups are kind of in the same boat we’re in where a lot of their fosters are full or their space is full,” Banduch said.

While SMRAS encourages the community to adopt, there are other ways to help if adoption isn’t an option.

“Spreading the word if they, you know, know of any other rescue shelters that they volunteer at, or anything that might be willing to help,” Banduch said. “If people are willing to foster, sometimes they can’t adopt that they can foster.”

Volunteering is also an option for those looking to assist the shelter.

“Volunteering helps, you come in and help us clean kennels so the staff has a little bit more free time to spend with these dogs,” Banduch said. “Because some of them hopefully we will be able to put up for adoption.”

Those looking to foster or adopt can visit the shelter to fill out an application and work with the SMRAS foster coordinator.

“We know there’s nowhere else for these animals to go and we want to be able to get these animals out into good situations,” Banduch said.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is located at 750 River Road and can be reached at 512-805-2650 or by visiting https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/208/San-Marcos-Regional-Animal-Shelter.

agonzales@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @alyssagonz89