No murder charge to be filed in Buda shooting death

Murder charges will not be filed in the death of Erick Alejandro Marin, 17, who was shot and killed in Buda on Aug. 5.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced on Thursday that his office “reviewed all of the evidence and concluded that the shooting that killed Marin was justified under the Texas laws related to self-defense and defense of a third person.” The case was presented to a grand jury on Aug. 28. The Grand Jury agreed that the shooting was justified and voted to “nobill” the case.

On Aug. 5, Marin was shot and killed in a drainage area behind homes in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Blvd. in Buda at approximately 5:17 p.m.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s office, investigators obtained two videos of the shooting from people who were present.

“The video showed that two groups of males had met at the location to fight,” the press release said. “A juvenile relative of Marin’s was fighting a 21-year-old male. During the fight, Erick Marin pulled a handgun and started shooting at the 21-year-old. A juvenile male from the opposing group returned fire before the 21-year-old grabbed that weapon and shot Marin, killing him.”

While the 21-year-old, who was not identified, will not be charged with murder, the release states that “other juveniles that were present and involved may still face charges for other conduct.”