Nominations open for Rogers Family Tourism Awards

The San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau is now accepting nominations for The Rogers Family Tourism Award and Rogers Family Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award.

​​The Rogers Family Tourism Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of major and lasting contributions to the promotion of San Marcos tourism, or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.

The Rogers Family Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of pioneering or groundbreaking efforts in developing tourism in San Marcos or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.

“San Marcos is a wonderful place to both live and visit and we wouldn’t be the beloved destination that we are without our local businesses and residents,” said Rebecca Ybarra, Director of Destination Services. “National Travel & Tourism Week is a time where we get to recognize our local restaurants, shops, attractions, hotels and many others for all their hard work and dedication in making San Marcos such a cool place to be.”

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022. Nomination forms can be found at bit.ly/SMTXTourismAwards.

Past recipients of the Rogers Family Tourism Award include:

Kathryn Welch

July Moreno

Clay DeStefano

Dane Adamson

Beverley and Billy Ray Mangham

Kyle Mylius

Andy Heatwole

Ruben Becerra

John Q. Hammons

Arlis Hiebert

Michelle Kvanli

Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include:

Tim De Jong

Evelyn Te Grotenhuis

Lions Club Tube Rental

The Heritage Association of San Marcos

Honorable Susan Clifford Narvaiz

Cathy Dillon

Kent Finlay

Chandrika and Arun Amin

Ron Coley

Bob Sappington

Buddy Mostyn

Contact the San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau at 512-393-5930 for additional information.