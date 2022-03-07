Above, July Moreno — founder of Mermaid Society SMTX — receives her award from the San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau in May 2021. Photo courtesy of City of San Marcos
Nominations open for Rogers Family Tourism Awards
The San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau is now accepting nominations for The Rogers Family Tourism Award and Rogers Family Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Rogers Family Tourism Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of major and lasting contributions to the promotion of San Marcos tourism, or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.
The Rogers Family Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of pioneering or groundbreaking efforts in developing tourism in San Marcos or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.
“San Marcos is a wonderful place to both live and visit and we wouldn’t be the beloved destination that we are without our local businesses and residents,” said Rebecca Ybarra, Director of Destination Services. “National Travel & Tourism Week is a time where we get to recognize our local restaurants, shops, attractions, hotels and many others for all their hard work and dedication in making San Marcos such a cool place to be.”
The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022. Nomination forms can be found at bit.ly/SMTXTourismAwards.
Past recipients of the Rogers Family Tourism Award include:
Kathryn Welch
July Moreno
Clay DeStefano
Dane Adamson
Beverley and Billy Ray Mangham
Kyle Mylius
Andy Heatwole
Ruben Becerra
John Q. Hammons
Arlis Hiebert
Michelle Kvanli
Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include:
Tim De Jong
Evelyn Te Grotenhuis
Lions Club Tube Rental
The Heritage Association of San Marcos
Honorable Susan Clifford Narvaiz
Cathy Dillon
Kent Finlay
Chandrika and Arun Amin
Ron Coley
Bob Sappington
Buddy Mostyn
Contact the San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau at 512-393-5930 for additional information.