Nonprofits' Baby Day and Día del Niño Unite

On Saturday, April 27, the San Marcos community will be abuzz with festivities as two beloved events, Baby Day and Día del Niño, come together to celebrate and honor the children of the community. Baby Day, hosted by Start Smart Hays & Caldwell, and Día del Niño, hosted by Parents as Teachers, are both free, family events dedicated to serving and celebrating the children in our community.

Baby Day will be held at the San Marcos Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering activities and resources to highlight the crucial first three years of a child's life. Caregivers will connect with birth workers and early childhood providers, engage in interactive sessions, and learn new ways to support their infant’s growth.

Concurrently, Día del Niño will take place at Plaza Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., just a short walk down the city sidewalk from the library. Hosted by Parents as Teachers, Día del Niño promises to showcase the rich Latino culture with Mariachi performances, ballet folklorico, piñatas, bouncy houses and more.

Families are encouraged to take advantage of the shared use path along Hopkins Street, which runs between the two events, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the festivities of both Baby Day and Día del Niño. Gift bags and door prizes will be available for registered attendees at both events.

'We are thrilled to see our community come together to celebrate the magic of childhood with these two remarkable events,' said Nina Linda Ramos, Early Childhood Coalition Coordinator at Community Action. 'Baby Day and Día del Niño provide an opportunity for families to engage in meaningful activities with their children, learn about community resources, and have fun.”

Both Baby Day and Día del Niño are part of the early childhood programs at Community Action Inc. of Central Texas, dedicated to supporting and nurturing the youngest members of our community.

For more information on Baby Day events and activities, visit www.startsmarthayscaldwell.org.

For details about Día del Niño, please contact Parents as Teachers Outreach Specialist, Lucy Gonzalez at lgonzalez@communityaction. com.