Official election results put Shanks on SMCISD board, Moore concedes

Brian K. Shanks maintained his lead over Gabrielle Moore in the election for San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees District 4 after official results were released by Hays County.

Shanks held a narrow 15-vote lead going into Friday’s early ballot board meeting. After final results were released, Shanks received 785 votes (50.45%) to Moore’s 771 (49.55%).

“I want to thank Gabrielle Moore for running a good campaign,” Shanks said. “One of the many things I learned from this is that it is difficult to put your name out there. So, thank you Gabrielle Moore. I would also like to express my gratitude to all of those that participated in the process. Several months ago I took on the mission to do what I can to help our schools, and more importantly, to encourage our children to succeed. I look forward to working with the school administration and the Board of Trustees in making a difference for our schools.”

Moore conceded the race Friday after holding off until all votes were counted. Moore said in her concession statement that the “almost even split in the District 4 vote makes it clear that there is a diversity of ideas in how to [guide the district] — which can enrich the deliberations of the board moving forward.”

“I congratulate Mr. Shanks on his election as a San Marcos CISD Trustee,” Moore said. “This is a challenging time as our schools emerge from an exceptionally trying two years, marked by the pandemic’s interruption of in-person learning. There has never been a greater need for the members of the board to work together to guide our schools in the pursuit of excellence.

“We have a good school board and I am confident in its ability to chart a course that will support the students, the teachers, the SMCISD, and everyone it serves,” Moore added. “This has been a tremendously rewarding experience and I send my heartfelt thanks to our beautiful San Marcos community.”

Shanks won the early vote by receiving 61.85% of votes (509-314), while Moore overwhelmingly claimed the absentee vote with nearly 78% of the votes (156-45). Moore received a majority of the election day vote by a margin of 56.58%-43.42% (301-231).

Election results will be canvassed and Shanks will be administered the oath of office at Monday’s regular SMCISD board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom.