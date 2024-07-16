One dead in crash that shut down I-35 for hours

A fatal hit and run car crash shut down Interstate 35 for hours on Sunday.

Maria Guadalupe Herrera Rangel, 70, of Mexico, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred at around 5:40 a.m. on July 14 near exit 208 northbound on I-35.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, the initial investigation showed that a black SUV carrying five passengers was traveling form Mexico to Irving. It was hit by a white Toyota Sienna minivan causing the SUV to spin out, hit the exit sign and roll over.

Rangel was ejected from the front passenger seat. The other four passengers in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

An off-duty state trooper witnessed the crash and told police the minivan stopped briefly after striking the SUV before it left the scene. The trooper followed the minivan to an apartment complex near FM 110. The minivan crashed into a dumpster. The driver was last scene running away from the vehicle.

The San Marcos Police Department said it has identified the suspect, but that the suspect has not been located. The name of the suspect was not released as of the time of press Monday.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were closed entirely until the early afternoon.