Open houses continue for City of Kyle road bond projects

The City of Kyle recently began a round of open houses to inform voters about what’s on the November ballot. The city hosted its first event Saturday and the second event is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. The open houses are meant to provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about Proposition A, a road bond package featuring eight projects across the City of Kyle.

“This is a good way for people to get to see what will be on their ballots — and what the future might hold for Kyle,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said in a statement. “The City Council is working hard to prepare for the future. We’ve put Proposition A on the ballot to give citizens the opportunity to decide what they would like to see in Kyle.”

The Kyle City Council voted in August to call for a $294.4 million bond election, which asks voters to consider approval of funding for critical transportation projects aimed at decreasing congestion and improving overall safety and mobility in Kyle.

The bond includes eight roadway projects across Kyle, totaling 10.3 miles of new construction, reconstruction and widening projects in an effort to improve the city’s transportation network, the city said. The projects are meant to provide more capacity to support current and future traffic, strengthen connections between Kyle’s east and west sides, and construct key segments of the Vybe trail system.

The city will host the second Open House on-Oct. 20 from 6 -8:30 p.m. at the Kyle Public Works Building, 520 E. Ranch Road 150. The event will include a moderated panel discussion where citizens can submit questions for the mayor, and the city’s expert engineers, traffic modelers, and financial advisors who helped city staff and council who helped create Proposition A.

Attendees will also receive details about each road project and allow them to learn about the overall tax impact, and register to vote. Staff will be on hand to answer questions in English or Spanish.

For those who are unable to attend, other options for participation will include online streaming through Spectrum 10, the city’s YouTube channel, the City of Kyle Facebook Page and the city’s bond website, KyleBonds.com.

“Early voting starts on October 24 in Kyle. We hope to help educate the public about what’s on the ballot so they can make the best, informed decision for themselves about Proposition A,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo.

For more information on the 2022 Kyle Road Bond, including voting times and locations, go to KyleBonds.com.

ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74