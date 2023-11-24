Operation Turkey once again provided hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for San Marcos and Hays County residents who could not provide their own. It came together throughout this past Wednesday with the help of cash and food donations, hundreds of volunteer hours, including the Daily Record's own Karen George, Texas Roadhouse and the Hays County Food Bank. Top, on Wednesday, Joe Morales checks one of the many steamers, each with a unique design. Middle, right, Rodney Cash, Steve Hammond and Joe Morales, and not pictured, Clint Forsythe, take a break before the shredding of turkeys. Above, Jesse Ruiz is the man in charge who has coordinated Operation Turkey here since 2011. To learn more, go to https:// www.facebook.com/OperationTurkeySanMarcos. Daily Record photos by Barbara Audet