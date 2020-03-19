Options for sick leave and unemployment

Social distancing and business closures due to COVID-19 have left many workers without jobs and left others fearful of losing them if they stay home.

San Marcos residents have some assistance from the city and county, utilities will not be shut off and evictions are prohibited, and many more relief options are still being considered. The Greater San Marcos Partnership put together a website for business resources at greatersanmarcostx.com/virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised businesses to establish flexible sick leave policies that do not punish workers for protecting themselves and the community. Texas Workforce Commission says currently paid sick leave policies are between employees and employers. However, there are movements at the state and federal level to provide some paid sick leave to people who are impacted by the virus.

Texas Democrats floated the idea of businesses requiring 14 days of paid sick leave during an emergency health crisis like COVID-19. Austin, San Antonio and Dallas have all passed paid sick leave ordinances although Austin’s and San Antonio’s are still being challenged.

President Trump signed an economic relief bill including limited paid sick leave called the Families First Coronavirus Response Bill, which grants two weeks of paid sick leave at 100% of the person’s normal salary and up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave at 67% of the person’s normal pay. The benefits are only available for small and medium size businesses and for workers affected by the virus.

Without paid sick leave, many employees have to make the tough choice of risking spreading disease or staying home and losing their jobs.

For Texas workers who have lost their job due to closures or sickness, the Texas Workforce Commission provided information on who might be eligible for unemployment:

Unemployment benefits are calculated based on your past wages. You must be either unemployed or working reduced hours through no fault of your own; this means you have been laid off or fired not related to misconduct, or you have quit with good cause related to work.

If you qualify for unemployment benefits, you have to make a payment request online every two weeks to receive payment, be available and able to work, and you have to be actively searching for work. Those who lost their job because of sickness may not qualify until after they are healthy again.