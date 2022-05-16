Over 144,600 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 144,600 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 144,655 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 67.18% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. The DSHS stated that 168,666 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 78.33% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 59,016 Hays County citizens have received at least one additional vaccine dose.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 96.17% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Additional data shows that 90,850 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 32,920 are between 50-64 years old, 23,012 are 65-79 years old, 8,952 are 12-15 years old, 5,038 are 80 years old and older, 7,839 are between ages 5 and 11, and 55 have an unknown age, according to DSHS.

Of the 168,666 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.29% are white, 29.15% are Hispanic, 19.17% are listed as other, 8.08% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.6% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

The DSHS stated that 20,982,046 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 17,646,362 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 77.69% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, while an estimated 65.48% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 6,830,680 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.