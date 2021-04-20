Over 27% of Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County continues to see an uptick in residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over 51,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The DSHS states that 84,899 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — approximately 46.29% — and 51,135 residents are fully vaccinated, 27.88%. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

Additionally, 80.93% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.91% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 23,767 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose, while 13,235 have been fully vaccinated.

As of March 29, all Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna vaccine.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Hays County visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 10,197,092 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 6,593,612 are fully vaccinated.

Mass COVID-19 vaccine event set for Thursday

Texas State University will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event Thursday through a partnership with the university and Hays County.

Texas State and Hays County officials expect to administer approximately 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses during the event which runs from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

The event is free and open to all residents of Texas ages 16 and older. Texas State said attendees do not have to be students, faculty or staff at the university to receive a vaccination. To sign up to receive a vaccine visit: haysinformed.com.