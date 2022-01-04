Over 42,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus

More than 42,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Tuesday, 42,116 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are considered fully vaccinated, while 49,988 have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 135,759 county residents are considered fully vaccinated — 63.05% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Tuesday. The DSHS stated that 159,530 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 74.09% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 43,164 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Tuesday.

Additional data shows that 86,483 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 31,757 are between 50-64 years old, 22,438 are 65-79 years old, 8,399 are 12-15 years old, 4,923 are 80 years old and older, 5,474 are between ages 5 and 11, and 56 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 159,530 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 40.02% are white, 27.91% are Hispanic, 18.95% are listed as other, 8.84% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.58% are Black and 1.7% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Tuesday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 93.18% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 19,429,610 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 16,518,976 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 72.05% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, while an estimated 61.25% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 4,873,404 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.