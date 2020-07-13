Over 7% of Hays electorate voted early as election day rolls around

As election day rolls around for Tuesday’s runoff, more than 7% of Hays County’s electorate voted early.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, 6,096 county residents voted early — which began on June 29 and stretched until July 10 — in the Republican primary runoff, marking 4.2% of Hays County’s 144,134 registered voters. There were 4,749 ballots cast in-person, while 1,347 ballots were received by mail.

On the Democratic side, 7,106 voters cast their ballots early, accounting for 4.92% of the county’s electorate. There were 4,111 ballots cast in-person and 2,995 ballots received by mail.

While there were only six in-person early voting locations, there are 14 locations for Tuesday’s election.

Here’s where you can vote:

San Marcos

•Live Oak Health, 401 Broadway St.

•Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms

•First Baptist Church, 325 West McCarty Lane

•Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

•San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Dr.

Kyle

•Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St.

•Tobias Elementary School, 1005 FM 150

•Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center St.

Buda

•Buda City Hall, 405 East Loop St., Building 100

•Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626

Uhland

•Hays Consolidated ISD Transportation Main Office, 2385 High Road

Dripping Springs

•Hays County Precinct 4, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Wimberley

•Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Austin

Belterra Centre, 151 Trinity Hill Drive

Voting hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Democratic runoff

•U.S. Senator: Mary "MJ" Hegar or Royce West.

•Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda.

•Chair, Hays County Democratic Party: Donna Haschke or Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz.

Republican runoff (inside Congressional District 35)

•U.S. Representative, District 35: "Guillermo" William Hayward or Jenny Garcia Sharon.

•Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp or Robert Morrow.

•State Representative, District 45: Kent “Bud” Wymore or Carrie Issac.

Republican runoff (outside Congressional District 35)

•Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp or Robert Morrow.

•State Representative, District 45: Kent “Bud” Wymore or Carrie Issac.