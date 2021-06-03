Over 89,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 89,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reported that 89,494 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 45.66% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older as of Thursday. Additionally, 111,798 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 57.04%.

According to the DSHS, 92.04% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 80.56% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 27,929 San Marcos residents in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are fully vaccinated, while 34,956 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of June 1.

The DSHS reported Thursday that 12,858,913 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 10,399,086 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

UPCOMING VACCINE CLINICS

“No appointment needed” Pfizer vaccine clinics take place at Live Oak Community Clinic — 401 Broadway in San Marcos — Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is offered every Thursday and Friday at CommuniCare — 2810 Dacy Lane in Kyle — from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally Hays County will be offering Pfizer vaccines at the following locations on June 4-6 — Friday 5-10 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Vaccines will be available at San Marcos High, 2601 Rattler Road; Simon Middle School, 3829 FM 150 East in Kyle; McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane in Buda; and Hays CISD Transportation Headquarters, 2385 High Road in Kyle.