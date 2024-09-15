Four hundred and sixty- six lives were lost to overdose in Hays County in 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control. That’s 466 local families that lost a loved one to addiction last year. Cenikor Foundation recently hosted an Overdose Awareness event to allow local families time to grieve and share their stories while simultaneously educating the public. The event provided free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, and everyone in attendance was encouraged to keep Narcan on hand as you never know when you could save a life.

“This event was organized through a partnership between Cenikor and the city of San Marcos, funded by the opioid settlement fund,” said Stephanie Nasr, Cenikor Foundation prevention specialist. “As part of this initiative, Cenikor is implementing several community programs, including an affordable Medication-Assisted Treatment program, Naloxone training and distribution, fentanyl education and opioid misuse prevention.”

Nasr said it’s crucial to honor the lives lost to overdose as it recognizes the impact of drug use and the opioid crisis on individuals and families.

“It provides an opportunity to recognize their humanity, offering a space for collective grieving and healing,” Nasr said. “Many people who have lost loved ones to overdose feel unable to openly mourn due to the stigma associated with drug use. This event creates a supportive environment where people can come together, grieve and heal, highlighting the shared impact of this crisis.”

Education is greatly needed in Hays County as the statistics related to fentanyl poisoning and drug overdoses are concerning.

“The urgency of addressing the opioid crisis in our community is underscored by the tragic deaths of six Hays CISD students from fentanyl poisoning during the 2022-2023 school year,” Nasr said. “According to data from the Hays County Sheriff's Office, there have been 67 total fentanyl overdoses from Jan. 2022 to Dec. 2023, with 14 resulting in death. The report also indicated that juvenile overdose and overdose deaths have increased by 13% since 2022. Narcan was administered in approximately 40 instances to save lives.”

According to Meredith O'Neal, UTHealth Houston Emergency Opioid Engagement System program manager, those in need of Narcan and/or desire to have it on hand just in case, can find it for free at the Southside Community Center, located at 518 South Guadalupe Street. The Narcan vending machine was facilitated by UTHealth Houston’s Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network initiative. ICON currently has naloxone vending machines in San Marcos, Bastrop and Beaumont and are hoping to add one in Cleveland. These cities were chosen because “Texas ICON focuses on small urban areas and rural communities to help improve the lack of recovery infrastructure.”

“UTHealth Houston’s Center for Behavioral Emergency and Addiction Research oversees several initiatives to address Substance Use Disorder and behavioral emergencies across Texas,” O’Neal said. “The Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network is one such initiative. ICON is funded by the Texas Targeted Opioid Response…to address Substance Use Disorder in several target regions. ICON’s overarching goal is to develop and implement coordinated, or recovery- oriented, systems of care. These systems support treatment, recovery, overdose prevention and education and patient navigation for people and families experiencing Substance Use Disorder.”

O’Neal gave information on the safety of Narcan, or naloxone, and how to use it during an overdose. She said if a person does not have opioids in their system, it will not work but will not hurt them either. She added that someone who does not believe they have taken opiates could have unintentionally as “fentanyl has contaminated the illicit drug supply and can be found in streetpressed pills — counterfeit opioids or Xanax, marijuana and even in stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.”

“Always call 911 after an overdose, even if the person appears more alert after naloxone administration. The effects of Narcan, naloxone, typically last about 30 minutes depending on the amount of opioids in someone’s system, and an opioid overdose can reoccur once the Narcan has worn off without proper medical attention,” O’Neal said. “Because of fentanyl’s potency, it sometimes requires multiple doses of naloxone to reverse an overdose.”

O’Neal said for those that need larger quantities of naloxone or cannot make it to the Southside Community Center, they can reach out to Katelyn Rosales, UTHealth Houston community health liaison.

“In addition to naloxone, she can assist people with any kind of substance use disorder with finding treatment or recovery resources,” O’Neal said. “She can also assist family members of people with Substance Use Disorder. Call or text her work cell at 512-627-0124.”

According to Nasr, promoting overdose awareness is critical for community education related to the dangers of drug and opioid misuse.

“Increased awareness helps community members recognize the signs of overdose and take potentially life-saving actions. It also plays a critical role in reducing the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths, encouraging individuals and families affected by addiction to seek support and understanding without judgment,” Nasr said. “The event serves not only as a memorial but also as a call to action for continued education and intervention.”

Learn more about Cenikor and its services at this link cenikor.org/locations/ san-marcos-texas.