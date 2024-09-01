Ozarka Scholarship Awarded to Texas State Student for Environmental Research

Through its partnership with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, a part of BlueTriton Brands, Inc., has awarded a $10,000 scholarship to Texas State University doctoral student Kyndal Irwin.

“Ozarka Brand Natural Spring Water and BlueTriton Brands are very proud to partner with The Meadows Center for Water and Environment, supporting their Stream Team, program enhancements and students at Texas State University,” said Trey Mixon, Natural Resource Manager for BlueTriton Brands and Ozarka 100% Natural Spring Water. “Their work to advocate for wise resource management and the comprehensive research they conduct helps inform dozens of environmental initiatives across Texas. Our company is dedicated to helping students continue this important work, primarily through our “Every Drop Counts” scholarship program. We are very excited to see what Ms. Irwin does next.”

Ozarka established the 'Every Drop Counts' Earth Science Scholarship Program in 2002 upon opening its bottling facility in Hawkins, Texas. To date, more than $500,000 has been distributed to qualified Texas students who wish to major in hydrogeology or any other environmental/earth science focusing on water conservation and preservation at a four-year college or university. Since launching its partnership with the Meadows Center in 2018, a $10,000 award has been designated to a Texas State student each year.

“We are grateful to Blue-Triton for their continued recognition and support for students like Kyndal, who are leading the charge in ecological research and conservation,” Dr. Robert E. Mace, Meadows Center Executive Director, said. “Kyndal’s research embodies the innovative spirit and dedication needed to tackle today’s pressing environmental challenges.”

Kyndal Irwin, this year’s recipient, is pursuing a doctoral degree in Aquatic Resources and Integrative Biology. Her research centers on investigating the delicate balance of Texas freshwater ecosystems and the impact of urbanization on these environments.

She studies how aquatic species, specifically the Western Mosquitofish, adapt cognitively and behaviorally to human-induced environmental changes. She aims to apply these insights to develop evidence-based conservation strategies that protect and preserve biodiversity in Texas rivers and streams.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Ozarka Natural Spring Water for their generous contribution toward my academic journey,” Irwin said. “As a Doctoral student in Aquatic Resources and Integrative Biology, this scholarship has reaffirmed my unwavering commitment to advancing my studies and research pursuits to conserve freshwater ecosystems. With this support, I am more determined than ever to uncover vital insights that can help protect Texas rivers and inspire greater respect for these delicate ecosystems and the unique animals they sustain.”

For more information about the 'Every Drop Counts' Earth Science Scholarship, visit www. meadowscenter.txst.edu/ about/scholarship. To learn more about the Meadows Center and BlueTriton’s work to ensure the sustainability of Texas' water resources, visit meadowscenter.txst.edu/ about/partners.