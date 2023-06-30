Pérez-Carey is appointed as city's DEI coordinator

The city of San Marcos has selected Grisell Pérez-Carey to serve as the first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator.

Pérez-Carey was chosen following a nationwide search. She began her role effective June 26.

“I am eager to begin engaging and working alongside the City and members of the community to advance initiatives and enact changes to enhance San Marcos,” Pérez-Carey said.

Pérez-Carey has 11 years of professional experience in developing and implementing culturally competent practices, including trainings and engagement opportunities.

She most recently served as the assistant director of the Follett Student Leadership Center at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Pérez-Carey also served as the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the university’s Division of Student Affairs.

“Grisell’s knowledge and experience prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion will help our organization develop our first framework for advancing these initiatives within our community and engaging all of our residents,” Administrative Services Manager Hayden Migl said. “We are excited to see how her specialized skill set will advance our organization’s awareness and understanding to better reach and assist our neighbors.”

Pérez-Carey is familiar with the San Marcos community and previously worked for Texas State University, where she earned a master of education in Student Affairs in Higher Education. She holds a bachelor of science in accounting and business management from the University of Kansas, and is a member of several professional organizations including the Latin American Faculty and Staff Association, the Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administration and the Hispanic Policy Network.

Pérez-Carey is fluent in English and Spanish and has completed diversity, equity and inclusion in the Workplace training at the University of South Florida and earned LGBTQIA+ and Veteran Allyship Certificates from Texas State University.