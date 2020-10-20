Parks bond features Dripping Springs projects

Hays County Proposition A is on the November General Election ballot and will potentially and partially fund 15 projects submitted by Hays County municipalities and organizations vetted by the Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Commission. There are five projects proposed in the Dripping Springs area, four in the San Marcos area, four in the Wimberley area and two in the Kyle and Buda region of various sizes and costs.

If the bond is approved, Hays County will negotiate agreements to determine if each project qualifies to receive some bond funding; most projects would only be partially funded through the bond and all were presented with alternative funding to complete the project cost; the project had a goal of a 1:1 funding match or better.

Commissioner Walt Smith said he understands why some voters might wonder about the logic of putting a $75 million bond on this year’s election ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused financial uncertainty in many ways,” he said, “but I believe the projects in this bond will allow our county to continue protecting and conserving land while offering benefits to the general public.”

He added that this ballot measure allows the county flexibility with the timing of bond issuance, meaning the county is not obligated to spend money right away. The commissioners, ultimately, felt it was best to put the decision in the hands of the voters.

The projects in the Dripping Springs area include the Rathgeber Natural Resources Park, Old Fitzhugh Road Multiuse Trail, Dripping Springs Skate Park, Dripping Springs town center and Patriots’ Hall.

Rathgeber Natural Resources Park is considered a tier 1 project, or highly recommended to receive funding. The remainder of the projects in the North corner of Hays County are tier two projects.

The 300 acre Rathgeber Natural Resources Park was sponsored by the City of Dripping Springs with a $7.5 million for land acquisition. It would be part of the currently developing Headwaters neighborhood which already has significant parkland.

Barton Creek and Little Barton Creek both flow through the would-be park. The project’s mission is to preserve, protect and connect a piece of iconic Texas Hill County to its visitors and enhance the lives of Dripping Springs and Hays County residents.

The Dripping Springs Skate Park requested $550,000 for the facility design and construction of a 14,000 square foot plaza-style skatepark designed to provide a facility for young people, particularly at-risk youth, to pursue an athletic activity that they love. There has been $178,750 donated from philanthropic grants and community partners.

The Dripping Springs Town Center will clock in around $4,480,600 for land acquisition, design, management and construction. The City of Dripping Springs wrote that the Town Center Square will be the symbolic heart and vibrant public open space for Downtown Dripping Springs. An anchor and focal point for the Mercer St. Historic District and the town’s future civic buildings, it will draw both residents and visitors alike to its green spaces, festivals, markets and events.

This project has Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone partners including Hays County, Dripping Springs Library and the Dripping Springs School District.

Patriots’ Hall would be a 10-acre retreat and resource base for all veterans and their families to connect and find support. The hall would include therapeutic classes, vet-to-vet mentoring, educational and motivational workshops, and job networking.

The project will use 60-70% of its green space for campouts, cookouts, fitness challenges, weekend equine therapy and dishing.

The project has requested $1,500,000 for facility design and construction. The total cost is $5.9 million, however project sponsors PatriotsHall.org and Kathryn Chandler have already raised $1.5 million from local donors and $100K in in-kind services.

The Old Fitzhugh Road Multi-use Trail is a critical link in the city-wide trail plan, improving connectivity through the Historic District from Mercer St. North to Ranch Road 12. The City of Dripping Springs requested $1,305,000 for the project, which would provide links to Founders Memorial Park, the Heritage planned development and Dripping Springs Ranch Park.

Hays County voters can learn more about Proposition A — the 2020 Parks and Open Spaces Bond — on the ballot this year through their website: hays2020parksbond.com. There residents can read about the bond, view a story map of the projects and see answers to frequently asked questions.

“POSAC reviewed 19 submitted projects and recommended funding of 16 over several budget cycles,” General Counsel Mark Kennedy said. “Each project on the story map indicates the types of features that would result, including public access, camping opportunities, ADA accessibility, and trails and river recreation.”

“Additionally, the story map indicates broader benefits of water quality protection, protection of sensitive, threatened or endangered species habitat, and flood mitigation,” Kennedy added

The story map can help visually explain the projects that could be funded if voters approve the bond, which would fund roughly $75 million for new parks, trails and open spaces over the next several years.

The website also has the specific bond language, in English and Spanish, that voters will see on their ballots.