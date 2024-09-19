The full moon on the night of Sept. 17 was busy to say the least. According to NASA, the full moon represented a Partial Lunar Eclipse; a SuperMoon; the Corn Moon; the Harvest Moon; the Fruit or Barley Moon; the end of Ganesh Chaturthi and the start of Pitru Paksha; Madhu Purnima; the Mid-Autumn, Mooncake, or Reunion Festival Moon; Chuseok; and Imomeigetsu or the Potato Harvest Moon. The Partial Lunar Eclipse peaked about 9:44 p.m. with 8% of the moon in full shadow. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo