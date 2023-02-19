PARTNERS FOR PAWS

Brookdale San Marcos North partnered with the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter to hold a neighborhood pet adoption event Friday. Residents came out to spend time with 12 shelter dogs eligible for adoption. To volunteer or host an adoption event, call (512)805-2603 or email foster@sanmarcostx.gov. Clockwise from top, Brookdale San Marcos North residents wait for San Marcos County Humane Society personnel to let the dogs out; Animals Services Program Coordinator Sydney Bonnin prepares Sassy for meeting her public; and volunteer Patricia Padorano helps Nestle, a hound-mix puppy, acclimate after the ride to Brookdale North.

Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook