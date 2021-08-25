Party in Your Park returns August 27

The City of San Marcos’s Party in Your Park returns for the first time in 2021.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the family-friendly event at Dunbar Park — 801 Martin Luther King Dr. — from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.

Party in the Park, which usually takes place four times a year, aims to bring positive attention to the city’s neighborhood parks and provides a chance for neighbors to socialize. Friday’s event is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to sit on. A variety of games and activities will be featured during the event, the city said.

Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided at no cost and snow cones will be available for purchase from Kona Ice. Texas State University’s Phi Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha will give away free backpacks to attendees at the event. The city said the backpacks will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Additionally, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available throughout the event. The Hays County Local Health Department, in conjunction with the city, will be onsite to administer the free vaccine doses for those 12 years of age and older. For more information about the vaccine clinic, contact the local health department at 512-393-5520.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos