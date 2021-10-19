Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

PET FEST FUN: Pets takeover San Marcos Plaza Park during 19th annual event

Tue, 10/19/2021 - 7:29pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Pet Prevent A Litter (PALS) of Central Texas hosted its 19th Annual Pet Fest on Saturday at San Marcos Plaza Park. The event highlighted efforts to promote responsible pet ownership, shelter pet adoptions, local rescue groups and continued efforts to have all pets spayed and neutered.

Saturday’s festival included kids activities, live music, dog races and contests, silent auction and raffles, vendors, pictures with live mermaid, kiddie train rides, bounce castle and pet microchipping. 

