Pet Resource Center launches campaign to get pets microchipped

The Hays County Pet Resource Center is launching an area wide microchip awareness campaign, “The Power of Microchips,” to promote pet reunification and microchips for Hays County pet owners. The goal is to showcase the importance of microchipping pets, access to affordable services and to have pets chipped and microchips registered.

Participating organizations include The Hays County Pet Resource Center, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS), city of Kyle Animal Services, and Wimberley Adoption Group & Rescue. The campaign aims to share microchip information to the community, including events and clinics held during the month of June, and reduce the lost pet population through education and resources.

“We are thrilled to join forces to get as many pets microchipped as possible,” Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator said. “As the Hays County area grows, we encourage the community to take advantage of the affordable resources that are already available.”

“Microchipped pets are three times more likely to be reunited with their owners,” said Briana Geddes, Animal Control Supervisor, Kyle Police Department. “With many shelter pets being unclaimed, we can work together to get them back home by encouraging pet owners to microchip their pets with up to date contact information.”

During the month of June, there are many opportunities for pet owners to get their pets microchipped through various organizations offering low-cost services. More services can be found in the Hays County Pet Resources Guide available in English and Spanish.

• Kyle Animal Hospital: Every Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.

• H-E-B BUDA: June 11 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus: June 12 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• PALS San Marcos: June 15 and 22 | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• H-E-B KYLE: June 22 | 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Penny Paws Mobile Clinic at SMRAS: June 22 (every other Saturday) 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter: June 28 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will also host a $5 microchip event on Friday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to prepare for the 4th of July holiday. More pets go missing on July 4th than on any other day of the year.

The event is open to anyone - you do not live in San Marcos or Hays County.

No appointment is needed.

All pets must be brought on a carrier or leash.