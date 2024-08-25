Pet Resource Center partners with Neighbors by Ring

The Hays County Pet Resource Center is now a part of Neighbors by Ring, a public safety mobile app to share hyperlocal updates, including lost and found pet information, with Ring camera users in Hays County. Ring aims to connect residents with public safety agencies through the Neighbors App to create safer, more informed communities.

'Utilizing this additional tool allows us to share focused information such as educational materials, event announcements, and local resources with the community to reach a wider audience of pet owners in Hays County,' said Lee Ann Shenefiel, executive advisor and project coordinator for the Hays PRC.

Lost and found pet information is an important feature of the app where neighbors can help neighbors reunite pets with their owners, and get safely back home, all without entering the shelter system. The Neighbors app integrates with Petco Love Lost, Petco Love’s free national database.

Ring’s Pet Profiles is another step to simplify the pet reunification process. The integration allows customers to share images of their pet via a Neighbors Pet Profile or lost pet post with Petco Love Lost. From there, the database’s pet image technology will check all affiliated shelters and private found-pet reports to see if there are any pets matching the images provided through Neighbors, helping pets make it safely home where they belong.

With most lost pets being less than one mile from home, swift action and community effort are critical in reuniting pets with their loved ones. This is possible by leveraging modern technology, and sharing lost pets to the Neighbors by Ring app to make the community safer.