Photos courtesy of Jennifer Hayes
Pets of the Week
Joey and Ruru are the Pets of the Week at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
Dog of the Week
Joey:
4 year old, HW negative, 50ish pounds Carolina dog mix. ID#46854432
Joey has the cutest ears - one always points straight up. This 65-pound hunk is house-trained, rides well in the car, and is loyal to his humans. Come meet this good-looking guy.
Cat of the Week
Ruru:
2 year old, neutered kitty ID#46944246
Ruru loves to chase and play. He is a perfectly lazy cat during the day and gets all excited for his night-time adventures racing around the apartment. He loves treats and sitting on your laptop while you try to type. That's what cats are for, right? Email foster@sanmarcostx.gov to meet him.
The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is located at 750 River Road. More adoptable pets are available on their website.