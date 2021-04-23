Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Hayes

Pets of the Week

Fri, 04/23/2021 - 1:08pm
Submitted by the Hays County Animal Advocate Advisor
Friday, April 23, 2021

Joey and Ruru are the Pets of the Week at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.


Dog of the Week

Joey:

4 year old, HW negative, 50ish pounds Carolina dog mix. ID#46854432

Joey has the cutest ears - one always points straight up. This 65-pound hunk is house-trained, rides well in the car, and is loyal to his humans. Come meet this good-looking guy.

Cat of the Week

Ruru: 

2 year old, neutered kitty ID#46944246
Ruru loves to chase and play. He is a perfectly lazy cat during the day and gets all excited for his night-time adventures racing around the apartment. He loves treats and sitting on your laptop while you try to type. That's what cats are for, right? Email foster@sanmarcostx.gov to meet him.

 

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is located at 750 River Road. More adoptable pets are available on their website.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021