Joey and Ruru are the Pets of the Week at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.





Dog of the Week

Joey:

4 year old, HW negative, 50ish pounds Carolina dog mix. ID#46854432

Joey has the cutest ears - one always points straight up. This 65-pound hunk is house-trained, rides well in the car, and is loyal to his humans. Come meet this good-looking guy.

Cat of the Week

Ruru:

2 year old, neutered kitty ID#46944246

Ruru loves to chase and play. He is a perfectly lazy cat during the day and gets all excited for his night-time adventures racing around the apartment. He loves treats and sitting on your laptop while you try to type. That's what cats are for, right? Email foster@sanmarcostx.gov to meet him.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is located at 750 River Road. More adoptable pets are available on their website.