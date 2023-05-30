Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK: James Dean (50947279)

James Dean recently completed his heartworm treatment and is now ready to relax in his forever home! When James Dean arrived at the shelter in August 2022, he was a very shy dog. Now he’s discovered his confidence and his happy personality comes out when he’s playing with another dog, chasing a ball, or playing tag. James Dean is a 6-year-old Australian Kelpie mix that weighs 57 lbs., and he would do best in a home with another pup. Stop by to meet him today!

DOG OF THE WEEK: Barnaby (49880449) Barnaby has been at the shelter for more than 400 days – but that hasn’t dampened his fun, playful spirit. Barnaby spins round and round in his kennel as he tries to get visitors’ attention and win over their hearts. Once out of the kennel, he walks well on a leash, enjoys running around the yard, and loves getting extra pets. He has interacted with other dogs and is treat motivated. Barnaby is a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix that weighs 55 lbs. He would love to head to his forever home and show off how fun, smart, and sweet he can truly be!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

