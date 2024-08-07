PFC Kristian Menchaca Proclamation at Caldwell County Commissioners Court

For those who knew U.S. Army PFC Kristian Menchaca personally, it is nearly impossible to believe he has been gone for 18 years. Caldwell County Commissioners Court Judge Hoppy Haden and County Commissioners issued a Proclamation commemorating the anniversary of his death in Iraq on June 16, 2006. Menchaca was a Graduate of the Gary Job Corps Center, then joined the Army assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade 101st Airborne Division. During an insurgent attack on a checkpoint south of Baghdad, Spec. David Babineau was killed and PFC Thomas Tucker and Menchaca were taken prisoners. According to Army sources Tucker and Menchaca were brutally tortured and killed. Menchaca was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and Prisoner of War Medals.