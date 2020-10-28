Phase 2 of small business relief approved

The Hays County Commissioners Court directed phase 2 of the Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) to begin implementation, with a second round of applications opening Nov 9.

ECAP was originally created in a partnership between Hays County, The Greater San Marcos Partnership, the City of Kyle and PeopleFund to provide up to $10,000 grants to businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis.

Phase 2 will allow the $600,000 fund to be made available to more businesses by adjusting the guidelines, according to GSMP. More details will be released soon.

“We have had a long commitment from all those involved in this effort to help our small business community, to move through this pandemic in a slightly better way,” Judge Ruben Becerra said. “My biggest hope is that you utilize this effort so we don’t lose small store fronts because you are the face and the fabric of our community. Keep an eye out for this and apply for it.”

In other business, the commissioners approved utilizing $500,000 of CARES funding to assist schools with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

The funding will be distributed roughly based on student population; Hays ISD, according to Commissioner Mark Jones will be able to purchase roughly 800 new devices with the funding to support distance learning.

Wimberley ISD will receive $33,397, Dripping Springs ISD will receive $91,794, San Marcos CISD will receive $108,452 and Hays ISD, with the largest portion of the county student population, receive $266,356.

Each school district will be asked to submit a written spending plan to ensure all funds follow federal requirements.

In other business, the final plat of the Replat of Lot 7, Rolling Oaks, Section Four Subdivision was approved with the condition that the lots will not use or install groundwater wells.

They are also calling a public hearing on Nov. 17 to discuss the final plat approval of the Replat of Lot 35, Lea Acres Subdivision and on Nov. 10 to establish “yield” signs on the four legs of a roundtable at the intersection of Mesa Verde Drive and Prescott Drive in Belterra Subdivision.

The commissioners authorized the Purchasing Office to solicit proposals for Dacey Lane Road Improvements.