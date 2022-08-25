Pie in the Sky celebration set for Labor Day weekend

The annual Pie in the Sky celebration in Kyle returns after a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Kyle — the Pie Capital of Texas — will host the Pie in the Sky Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3 between 12-8 p.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park.

The family-friendly event will feature entertainment, live music, a vendor market, kids’ play area and tethered hot air balloon rides. The pie-themed festival will include a pie toss, pie walk, pie baking contest, pie eating contest and pie vendors.

The city said the pie-baking contest is set for 2:30 p.m. on Stage 1 with judging being conducted in two categories — sweet, and savory. Both pie categories will be open to the first 15 participants for each. The city added that pies must be submitted by 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 3. Pies will be judged on creativity, taste and presentation, the city said.

Texas Pie Company will donate prizes for the top two in both categories. To register for the pie-baking contest visit teamsideline.com/kyle.

Those interested in trying to finish an entire pie as quickly as possible can take part in the pie eating contest, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Stage 1. Contestants will attempt to finish an entire pie first with all prizes sponsored by Broadway Bank.

If you’re into math, you can showcase your skills in the Pi Recitation contest. Participants will take turns reciting the numerical Pi to the nearest 100th decimal point on Stage 2 at 3 p.m.

Musical performances will take place beginning at 12:30 p.m. Broken Arrow will take the stage first followed by Jukebox Preachers ft. Art Tigerina at 1:30 p.m., LC Rocks at 3 p.m., Kyle Park at 4:30 p.m. and JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits at 6 p.m.

Pie in the Sky will take place at Gregg-Clarke Park this year as construction continues at Lake Kyle Park, the city, adding that the festivities will return to Lake Kyle next year.

Parking on-site will be limited at Gregg-Clarke Park, Central Texas AMVETS and Wallace Middle School on a first come, first served basis. The city added that free parking and shuttles will be available off-site at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 801 Burleson St. The free shuttle buses will continue during festival hours. ADA shuttles are available and St. Anthony’s has handicapped parking, the city said.

Those wanting to avoid finding a parking spot can participate in the city’s UberKyle$3.14 rideshare program. To take advantage of the program, download the City of Kyle app, claim the voucher and take a trip to anywhere that begins and ends within Kyle City Limits for $3.14. Additional information about the rideshare program can be found at CityofKyle.com/UberKyle314.

The 2022 Kyle Pie in the Sky Day Celebration is free, however, tethered hot air balloon rides and the vendor market will charge independently, the city said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4fa4aa29aaf4cf8-pieinthe.

Additional information about the event can be found at PieintheSky.com.