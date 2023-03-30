Police, city to meet today, justice advocates host events
The next meet and confer meeting between the city of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Officers’ Association is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. in the at the San Marcos Public Library Meeting Room A.
This special called meeting is to continue the process of formal negotiations now underway with the intent of drafting a new agreement.
Later today, the community will gather for “50 Years and A Wake Up in Texas, Ending the Mass Incarceration Crisis in America,” two events designed to focus attention on conditions in the U.S. criminal justice system.
The first is planned for 4 p.m. in the Bruce & Gloria Ingram Hall, Room 3101, 310 W. Woods St. The second is at 6:30 p.m. in the Price Center & Garden, 222 W. San Antonio St.
Speakers include Nicole D. Porter, The Sentencing Project; Karen Munoz, co-founder of Mano Amiga; Bea Halbach-Singh, Vera Institute of Justice; Shahd Elbushra, Vera Institute of Justice; and Cyrus Gray III.
A Q&A will be held following these discussions. The public is invited to attend.