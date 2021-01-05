Police fatally shoot driver after run-in with Austin officer

AUSTIN (AP) — An Austin police officer fatally shot a driver early Tuesday after a series of events that began when the driver pointed a gun at another officer who was off duty at the time, authorities said.

The man who was killed was 27-year-old Alexander Gonzales, the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

Police Chief Brian Manley said the off-duty officer told authorities he was driving home early Tuesday in his personal vehicle when another driver cut him off. That officer said the driver then pointed a gun at him, so he fired into the vehicle, Manley said.

When other officers responded, the driver got out of his vehicle, walked around to the passenger side, opened the back passenger door and reached inside, police said.

In an eye-witness video obtained by Austin news station KVUE, the officers can be heard yelling “stop” at Gonzales in English and Spanish.

One of the officers then opened fire on the driver, killing him, Manley said.

A gun was later recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

The police chief said a 33-year-old female passenger in the car was shot and wounded. Police said body camera footage showed her lying next to the passenger door when the backup officers arrived. Manley said she was in stable condition at a hospital.

A baby who was also in the vehicle was not hurt but was taken to a hospital by Austin Police’s Victim Services as a precaution.

Manley said investigations were underway into the off-duty officer's actions and the fatal shooting by the on-duty officer. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Austin Police Department policy.

A department spokesperson said no further details are available.