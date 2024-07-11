Police investigating man found dead this weekend

San Marcos Police are investigating the death of an man found over the weekend. SMPD has not released his identity as of Wednesday.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, SMPD received a call regarding an unresponsive male found at Moon Street and East Hutchison.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Justice of the Peace also responded to the scene and the man was pronounced deceased. At this time the death does not appear suspicious. However, San Marcos Police continue to investigate and a medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.