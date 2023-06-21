Police seek help in finding driver of vehicle that hit, killed local pedestrian

The San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The crash occurred Wednesday, June 14 before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of SH 123. The pedestrian, identified as Lenard Green Coleman, 69, of Nixon, Texas, was struck twice by two separate vehicles, police said. Based on evidence and witness statements, detectives determined that a delivery truck first struck Coleman in the outbound lanes. The driver of the delivery truck did not stop to render aid. The driver of the truck has been identified but has not yet been charged, police said.

Following the initial collision, a silver SUV came from Ebony Street, turned left on SH 123, and struck Coleman while traveling inbound toward San Marcos. The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid. San Marcos Police said they think the driver may live in the neighborhood where the crash occurred.