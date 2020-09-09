Police station adds ADA accessible improvements following donation

Installation has completed on ADA accessible improvements at the San Marcos Police Department's headquarters — 2300 S. Interstate 35 — due to a generous donation of materials and labor from Jeff Chafin Homes LLC. City staff began the process of constructing an ADA accessible ramp and other improvements to accommodate Officer Claudia Cormier’s return to duty after recovering from severe injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Jeff Chafin, owner of Jeff Chafin Homes, LLC, was inspired by Officer Cormier’s recovery and desire to return to the force, and insisted on paying for the materials and installation. Chafin coordinated with Infinity Concrete Construction, Ingram Readymix, and 3 M’s Land Services to have the ramp installed, with assistance of City of San Marcos Streets crews.