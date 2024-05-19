National Police Week was May 12 through May 18 this year to honor America's law enforcement community. President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 and the week in which that date falls was designated as National Police Week. A Memorial Service is held in Washington D.C. yearly this week to honor officers who gave their life in the line of duty. Pictured from left to right are Hays County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Eric Villalpando, San Marcos Police Officer Andrew Wisener and Hays County Sheriff's Deputy Caitlyn Alvarez representing the three law enforcement departments that serve the San Marcos area.

Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat