POND PARK POSSIBILITIES

Plans for Cape’s Pond Park to be shown at open house

Plans for the new Cape’s Pond Park are starting to take shape as Hays County prepares to host a second open house on Sept. 26 to reveal potential design plans.

Cape’s Pond Park is allbut literally on the San Marcos River just east of Interstate 35. This 28.7acre planned park is separate but adjacent to the city of San Marcos’ Stokes Park, which includes Thompson Island and Cape’s Dam. The park includes a 5.8 acre pond that is part of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Community Fishing Lake program and will be stocked with channel catfish, rainbow trout or other species to provide local fishing opportunities.

Hays County acquired the land as part of the 2018 transportation bond that focused on multi-modal connectiv- ity. The park project was added to the 2020 Hays County Parks & Open Space Bond, which will contribute $2.5 million towards the project.

“Hays County is developing a long-term plan for Cape’s Pond Park, seeking community input for inclusive activities and amenities,” planning material from Hays County said. “The park aims to reflect local desires while prioritizing watershed protection, green stormwater infrastructure and water quality for the San Marcos River.”

The majority of the park is within the 100year floodplain.

According to Hays County, two potential design plans for Cape’s Pond Park will be presented after feedback from the first open house. The project team is seeking further information before developing the final Conceptual Park Plan.

The upcoming open house is an opportunity for San Marcos residents to review the proposed concepts, speak with the project team and provide feedback. The open house will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the San Marcos Activity Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be in-person for participants to come and go as they please. Materials shared that the open house will be available at www. haysparksbond.com/ capespond-openhouse. Following the meeting, a survey will be available until Oct. 11 for further public feedback.