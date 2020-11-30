Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, members of the fire department pose for a photo with the pink patches worn during October that were signed and placed in glass. Photos by Madalyn Melero/Courtesy of the City of San Marcos 

POSITIVELY PINK: SMFD presents funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:36pm
Monday, November 30, 2020

The San Marcos Fire Department donated funds raised throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month during a presentation on Nov. 23. The department wore 12 pink SMFD patches during October, which were sold at $100 each at an auction. The funds raised were donated to an organization selected by Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes — a recent breast cancer survivor. 

Above, San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens presents the funds raised for breast cancer awareness.

