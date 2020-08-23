Postmaster General says election mail will go through despite cuts Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:00am WASHINGTON (AP) — New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Friday he has no plans to restore mailboxes and other agency cuts made since he took over in June, sparking fresh questions over how the Postal Service will ensure timely delivery of an expected surge of mail-in ballots for the November ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Postmaster General says election mail will go through despite cuts