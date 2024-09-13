Prep Like a Pro: County Emergency Preparedness Fair this weekend

From flash floods to wildfires or deep freezes, Hays County locals are all too familiar with natural disasters. Now, you can learn to prep like a pro. When disaster strikes, be your own emergency professional.

The Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair wants to prepare locals to be ready for any emergency through knowledge, education and learning new skills.

'The Hays County Office of Emergency Services is proud to continue our tradition of helping to build a more resilient community,' Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones said. 'Giving our county residents the tools to feel confident and well prepared in the event of an emergency or disaster is our goal.'

The fair is hosted by the Hays County Office of Emergency Services, and brings together vendors, first responders, and other emergency preparedness experts for a day of how-tos and demonstrations along with children's activities, food trucks, live music, a silent auction and raffle, plus much more.

'This year's Emergency Preparedness Fair builds upon the good work we've done over the past several years. We are excited to bring so many great event elements to the community, including interacting with first responders, visiting our vendors and of course, the TOP DAWG Chili Cook-off.'

The event also features a Black Hawk helicopter, characters like Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, and food trucks. There will be more than 40 vendors at the fair.

Additionally, there will be the Top Dawg Chili Cook-off, which is open to the public. Individuals and companies compete for cash prizes while first responders compete for the Top Dawg award. Judges will choose the winner, and there will be a People’s Choice Award. A silent auction will be available and bidding can be done online at haysinformed.com/hayscountypreparednessfair.

Proceeds from the chili cook-off and the auction will benefit the Hays County Area Fire Chiefs Association, which aims to “promote informed and progressive leadership throughout Hays County that results in the control and reduction of impacts from fire, medical emergencies and natural or man-made disasters through legislation, prevention, standards, training and education.”

The 7th annual Preparedness Fair will be held Sept. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle located at 979 Kohlers Crossing.