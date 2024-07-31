Prepare your pup for the heat dome

It sure hasn’t felt like July lately in Central Texas, with rain and mild temperatures keeping the dog days of summer at bay, but that may be changing. A “Heat Dome” is predicted to hit the area, bringing hot temperatures.

A heat dome is a ridge of high pressure that comes along with the summertime jet stream pattern. But you probably don’t need to know why it happens. The most important thing is that it brings the heat, often in the form of triple-digit temperatures.

Preparation is key, but it’s not just humans who need to be cautious. The Hays County Pet Resource Center offered five tips on how to help your pets stay safe in the Texas heat.

Unlike humans, dogs process the heat differently and regulate it through their panting. Dogs can’t directly communicate how they’re feeling, so on their behalf, here’s how to ensure your pup stays cool:

• Keep them Hydrated: While this should be part of your routine yearround, refilling your dog’s water consistently these days is essential. Make sure they have access to clean, fresh water.

• Check the Pavement: Place your hands on the pavement when going for a walk. It will be too warm for your dog if it is too warm for you. Consider walking earlier or later in the day to avoid the temperature highs.

• Look at their Body Language: Red eyes and a tongue sticking further out than usual indicate that your dog may be overheating. If they are lagging on a walk when they usually keep up, that is a sign they need a break from the heat.

• Limit Outdoor Activity: Keep your dog inside when possible. Limit long walks to shorter strolls. If your dog is outside, try to let them play around the sprinklers or add some water to the mix.

• Never leave them inside a car: Hot temperatures can be fatal to pets in a car within a few minutes.

Also, cold treats like puppuccinos, pupsicle, frozen fruits and iced treats help as well.

It’s important to remember that dogs only sweat through their mouth, feet, and ears, which is why they suffer from heat exhaustion faster than humans. So, even though you may be tolerating the heat, your dog may be suffering. Dogs most susceptible to heatstroke are overweight dogs, dogs with long fur, short nose dogs, senior dogs, and those who have lung or breathing issues.

If you find a displaced dog in heat distress, call your jurisdiction’s animal control.

There are other summer heat tips that are less commonly heard about but are just as important such as supervising your pet in the pool. To avoid a dangerous situation, consider fencing off or covering your pool for when you aren’t home. Another tip to keep in mind is that when grooming your pet, avoid cutting their hair too short. Their fur helps combat sunburns and regulates temperature. For these summer months, pet sunscreen is a great investment. Images courtesy of Hays County Pet Resource and Research Center