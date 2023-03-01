Program offers residents opportunity to go behind scenes of key departments

San Marcos is launching a new initiative that will give residents a behind the scenes look at City Hall.

Called UniverCity, the free eight-week program includes sessions that are intended to highlight several city departments and the services each provide sto residents and visitors.

City officials said they will select 20 residents to participate in the inaugural program, which is open to those 18 and older.

Applications will be accepted through March 16 and are available at sanmarcostx. gov/univercity. After a review of applications, those selected to participate in will be notified by March 20.

UniverCity classes will be held Thursdays, with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and presentations follow ing from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The course schedule includes: March 30 – San Marcos Public Library: City Overview, Mayor and City Council, City Manager’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, Communications, History of San Marcos.

• April 6 – San Marcos Airport: Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Airport.

April 13 – San Marcos Activity Center: Parks and Recreation, Main Street, CVB with Arts.

• April 20 – Fire Station 5: Fire Department, Police Department, Emergency Management, City Marshal’s Office.

• April 27 – San Marcos Public Library: Library, Neighborhood Enhancement.

• May 4 – Public Services Center: Public Works, SMTX Utilities.

• May 11 – San Marcos Public Library: Planning and Development Services, Engineering/CIP May 18: Graduation, optional tours.

Topics and locations are subject to change as the program progresses.

For more information about this program, contact Tiffany Harris at tharris@ sanmarcostx.gov.