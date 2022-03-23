Projects continue for Activity Center build back

Several items have been completed as part of the San Marcos Activity Center “Build Back Project” that began following the flooding of the facility.

The Activity Center closed in late October following an incident that occurred after a 3-inch poly pipe that disconnected from its coupler and caused flooding to spread throughout the facility.

As of Wednesday, March 2, the projects completed include repair of the broken pipe and a complete dry-out of the building using large desiccant dehumidifiers and a moisture mapping process.

Several other jobs have been finished, including the addition of carpeting and baseboards throughout the entire building and the installation of the building's new water heater.

Along with the completed parts, there are also ongoing projects. As of Monday, March 7, the installation of wood flooring began in the gymnasium, Children’s Room and fitness room.

Other small jobs that are still taking place are final touch-up painting and the distribution of all stored items back to their original location.

Projects that have yet to be completed include the replacement of flooring in the weight room and the three racquetball courts.

According to the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department, while the facility remains closed, “All current memberships are on hold and will be extended the number of days the facility is closed. Staff is encouraging residents to take advantage of the City’s sidewalks, trails and natural areas during this time.”

The city also said that an estimated reopening of the Activity Center is expected in early April, barring any delays.

For a full list of the completed and ongoing projects and as well as updates and additional information, visit https://sanmarcostx.gov/842/Activity-Center.

To get in touch with the San Marcos Activity Center, email activitycenterinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.