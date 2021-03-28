Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Property owners may qualify for temporary extension if damage occurred during Winter Storm Uri

Sun, 03/28/2021 - 5:00am

Gov. Greg Abbott declared the entire state of Texas a disaster area on Feb. 12, 2021. Tax Code Section 11.35 allows a qualified property that is at least 15% damaged by a declared disaster to receive a temporary, prorated exemption of a portion of the appraised value of the property.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021