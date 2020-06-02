From the publisher: Record resumes normal printing operations

For several weeks you, our most valuable asset, the reader, stood beside us at the San Marcos Daily Record, as we were forced to temporarily suspend our Tuesday and Wednesday publications, due to complications related to the COVID-19 crisis.

I’m happy to say we’re back!

Words cannot express how grateful we are for your understanding during this most difficult time.

As businesses gradually reopen, we anticipate many of you are still reeling from the effects related to the virus. Well, we’re here to assist. If you’re needing help promoting your business give us a call at 512-392-2458. We have special rate incentives that will help you rebound during these difficult times.

Thank you again for your patience and support.