Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

From the publisher: Record resumes normal printing operations

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:00am
Lance Winter
Managing Editor
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

For several weeks you, our most valuable asset, the reader, stood beside us at the San Marcos Daily Record, as we were forced to temporarily suspend our Tuesday and Wednesday publications, due to complications related to the COVID-19 crisis.

I’m happy to say we’re back! 

Words cannot express how grateful we are for your understanding during this most difficult time. 

As businesses gradually reopen, we anticipate many of you are still reeling from the effects related to the virus. Well, we’re here to assist. If you’re needing help promoting your business give us a call at 512-392-2458. We have special rate incentives that will help you rebound during these difficult times.

Thank you again for your patience and support. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020