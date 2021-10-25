Above, winners by grade level: Kindergartner Khia Johnson; first grader Zamorah Miranda; second grader Hunter Henson; third grader Vivian Laing-Urrea; fourth grader Kara El-Castillo; fifth grader Jozilyn Widman; and teacher Mallory Draper. Grand champions were Cye’Mone Chapman and Teslee/Justin Lizotte (not pictured). Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
PUMPKIN PARTY: Travis Elementary celebrates pumpkin-decorating contest winners
Travis Elementary School students recently had the opportunity to showcase their creativity during their annual storybook pumpkin decorating contest.
Pictured above and below, pumpkins decorated by Travis Elementary students.