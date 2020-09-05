Qualifications set for Rebel Drive renaming committee: Applications open to the public

During their Sept. 1 meeting, Kyle City Council approved set qualifications for serving on an Ad Hoc committee charged with renaming Rebel Drive.

The committee will consist of seven citizen members and two city staff liaisons. Once city council appoints members from submitted applications on Sept. 15, the committee will determine a meeting schedule and timeline to present to council.

“Our residents are very interested in the naming of this road,” Council member Dex Ellison said. “This allows for an opportunity for them to be involved in that.”

West Ranch to Market Road 150 will continue to be referred to by its state assigned designation until a new name is officially chosen. The committee’s term will expire upon completion of its work, or Dec. 31, 2020, whichever is sooner.

“I hope that residents apply and participate, and we can move forward with something that is inclusive and that the community can be proud of,” Ellison said.

To be considered for the committee, residents must meet requirements and submit an application by Sept. 14. Members must be a current Kyle resident, at least 18 years old, a qualified voter, a resident of Kyle for at least 12 months and have no debts toward the city.