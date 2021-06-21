RACING THROUGH SAN MARCOS

The Great Race — a controlled-speed endurance rally that began in San Antonio on Saturday and ends in Greenville S.C. — made a stop for lunch in San Marcos.

Downtown was full of classic cars as competitors made their stops beginning at noon on Saturday. The cars made their way from San Marcos to Temple for an overnight stay. The race traveled through Granbury and Nocona on Sunday before leaving the state on Monday. The Great Race made a lunch stop in Sapulpa, Okla. and stopped for an overnight stay in Joplin, Mo. on Monday.

San Marcos has a close connection with the great race as the late Dick Burdick, a San Marcos native who owned Dick’s Classic Car Garage, participated in the first 25 consecutive Great Race events. Burdick was a five-time winner. He consistently placed among the top finishers in his 1924 Bentley Racer and 1916 Hudson Speedster, winning the Grand Champion title in 1989, 1990, 1992, 2000 and 2003.

The race continues through Sunday, June 27 where competitors cross the finish line in Greenville.