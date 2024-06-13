Railroad crossing maintenance to cause temporary crossing closures

Union Pacific Railroad will close multiple railroad crossings this week for maintenance work, according to the city of San Marcos.

“This work is part of a tie replacement project to enhance track safety and reliability,” a press release from the city of San Marcos, said. “While UPRR is responsible for the work resulting in these closures, we recognize the impact the closures could have on drivers in San Marcos and want to ensure our community is aware of potential delays.”

The following railroad crossings will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the designated days:

• June 16: SH 21 crossing at Old Bastrop Road

• June 17: Northbound I-35 Frontage Road crossing near SH 80

• June 18: Southbound I-35 Frontage Road crossing near SH 80

• June 18: HWY 12 Westbound and Eastbound at Wonder World Frontage Road Frontage Road crossing

Officers are expected to be onsite at the I-35 Frontage Road crossing to direct traffic and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles on June 17 and 18.

This work is routine maintenance that and is not associated with the work necessary to restore the railroad crossing quiet zones.