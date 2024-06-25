Railroad crossing near big H-E-B to be closed Wednesday

One of the most traveled railroad crossings in San Marcos will be temporarily closed for maintenance work this week.

Union Pacific Railroad will perform maintenance work on the crossing on Hopkins Street between Walgreens and H-E-B on Wednesday, June 26. The crossing is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, another crossing will be closed over the weekend. Both sides of the crossing that goes underneath the Wonder World Drive overpass will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Previously, the city stated that this work is routine maintenance and is not associated with the work necessary to restore the railroad crossing quiet zones.